Dear Eonni: A BLACKPINK fan from India gushes over Jisoo; Reveals learning Korean for the Snowdrop star

Dear Eonni: In today's edition, a BLINK from India showers BLACKPINK member Jisoo with love and praises. She also revealed that she's learning Korean for the singer-actress.

BLACKPINK is prepping for their "The Show", their first online concert, scheduled to take place later this month. While we are eager to see what the members have to present, a BLINK from India couldn't stop gushing over BLACKPINK member Jisoo. In today's edition of Dear Eonni, a BLINK from India writes a letter to Jisoo from BLACKPINK. The fan deems Jisoo's voice "magnetic and deep" before adding that she's her inspiration. The fan added that she is learning Korean for especially for the Snowdrop actress.

Read her complete letter below:

DEAR EONNIE,

There are so many Eonnies I like. But the most favourite one and the inspirational one is Kim Jisoo of BLACKPINK Oh that's you Eonni. I'm Anuvamsha from India, a little Fangirl who loves k industry because of you.

From the moment I saw BLACKPINK's MV Kill This Love, I know I'm going to be a blink. I started loving them after that. Especially you. You are a great visual. I love gaming a lot and when I found out you are collaborating with PUBG I'm happy no not only that, I'm in cloud nine. Your voice is so magnetic and deep. The most important thing is it's so unique. You're my inspiration. Your multi-talented. But the most awestruck moment is when you rapped in pretty savage. That's amazing and I know that I once again fall for you.

I don't know if you read this or not. But I want to use this chance to open my heart for you. I still remember one of your best quotes

"YOU DON'T NEED TO KNOW KOREAN TO LISTEN TO OUR MUSIC"

I still remember in one of the how you like that promotion interview the other three members chose you when they asked which other members you wanted to become. I'm proud at that moment because my bias is Jisoo. They chose various reasons to choose you. That moment I knew how important you are to BLACKPINK. In my heart, I know My jichu is the best. And the most important thing is your acting in snowdrop.

I know there will be millions of people told the same thing about you like me. But still, I want to share my heart. we all love you and we took each of your words as an inspiration. You paved the way for me to K-industry now I watch all k-pop related news and you guys are really helping to improve your culture.

A great salute to you.

Okay eonni I know I'm going too long let me finish this. please take care of your health because we want to see you smile. Don't worry we blinks will be there for you at any time. I just wanted to add one more word, SARANGHAE EONNI.

One more thing I'm learning Korean for youuuu..... I know one day I can come to Korea for your concert.

I'm waiting for 2021 so that I can watch snowdrop with popcorn in my hand.

From,

Anuvamsha

India.

Thanks, Pinkvilla for this opportunity.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

