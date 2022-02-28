Dear Eonni: A BLACKPINK fan from India loves everything about the group

BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016 under YG Entertainment with their songs ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, and immediately entered the Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart at number 1. The girl group is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard HOT 100, peaking at number 13 with ‘Ice Cream’ in 2020. BLACKPINK’s ‘The Album’ is also the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to sell over one million copies.

Today’s lovely letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Mehreen from India to BLACKPINK. Read their letter below.

Dear BLACKPINK,

I'm Mehreen from India, currently living abroad. I have been a fan of BLACKPINK for years now and I love everything about them because I stan queens. Jisoo eonni, I watched ‘Snowdrop’, it is awesome; Lisa your solo is amazing, keep up the amazing work; Rosie, I have sung your songs ‘Gone’ and ‘On The Ground’ for school events, they are so good; Jennie you are my fashion icon, your fashion sense is out of the world and you’re my inspiration. We all love you guys so much and I know you are working hard, and I hope you have a comeback song and can't wait for Jichu eonni’s solo too.

All my love