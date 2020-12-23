Dear Eonni: A BLACKPINK fan from India reveals she loves Jennie's chubby cheeks the most

Dear Eonni: In today's edition, a BLACKPINK fan from India pens a letter to the group and showered Jennie with love.

Our inbox is filled with letters addressing to BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The K-pop group has been receiving love from fans across the globes, with writers belonging to various age groups. One such fan is 13-year-old Amna Sana. The young BLINK reveals joining the fandom one and a half year ago but the short span doesn't mean she loves the girls any lesser than a veteran BLINK. She showered love on Jennie and added that her younger brother is also a fan of the member.

Read her full letter below:

Amna Sana, age 13, from India here. It's has been almost 1 and a half year since I'm a Blink (I know it's too short). To be honest, you were the first K-pop group I had listened to. The first song which I listened to was Du-du-du. I couldn't understand in which language u all were singing but I liked your voice and song so I searched up in Google and came to know that it's in half Korean. I started listening to all music after that. You all, included BTS, are the reason I love K-pop so much. At first, it was really hard to identify each member of your group but I got used to it. You all girls hold a special place in my heart.

Not only u but every K-pop group holds a special place in my heart. But to be honest from all of your members there's a special girl who holds a bit more special place in my heart and it's none other than......JENNIE. When I listened to your song the first time I spotted you (Jennie). You were cute, pretty and the thing I liked most about it rather I shall say the think I like most about u is your cheeks. They are so chubby and cute that I can't help stop falling in love with them. I wish I had liked that. I also love your figure (don't need to get uncomfortable I'm a girl).

Even my 7 years old brother likes you. I know there are many blinks out there who say harsh words to you, don't care about them. You are unique in your way not only u but everyone is unique in there own way. We all are sent to this world for a reason. Don't worry there are also many blinks who love you, and also u got such amazing friends like Lisa, Rosè and Jisoo and many more I believe they all love you so much. In my eyes you're perfect. I know being an idol is not easy but I know you can do it. Don't stress yourselves much unnies. Eat healthily and stay safe and strong. I love u all so much. Sending lots of hugs and kisses from India. Saranghae

From,

Amna Sana

