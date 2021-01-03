Dear Eonni: A BLACKPINK fan says birthday girl Jisoo to reveal how the Snowdrop star changed her perception

It is BLACKPINK member Jisoo's birthday and the fandom is penning the sweetest messages. On the occasion, we feature a letter (written before Jisoo's birthday) wherein a fan talks about how the Snowdrop star has influenced her life.

BLINKS all over are celebrating BLACKPINK member Jisoo's birthday. The singer turns 26 today, January 3, and the fandom is penning the sweetest of messages to celebrate the occasion. This year is extra special for Jisoo for she is preparing for her K-drama debut. The singer stars as the lead in the upcoming drama Snowdrop. As fans show her love and support, a fan from India reached out to the birthday girl and revealed how Jisoo changed the way she saw life.

Read her letter below:

Dear Jisoo Unnie,

I'm your big fan from India. I don't know if you'll read this but I want you to know how beautifully you've made a special place in my heart and life. I like many other k-pop artists, but you have are unique and special to me. Back in 2018, when I didn't know much about k-pop, I saw Ddu-du-ddu-du music video and I knew I'm in love with the group and especially you. You always have a unique way of doing things, instead of saying anneyeong (hello in Korean), you say nyoung-an! Your helium song is still iconic and your other songs too. I love to see you smile and laugh, I often search for photos of you laughing and smiling.

Not only are you beautiful and cute, but also wise. I remember when you said, "ghosts aren't scary, people think them that way. It's fine you see a ghost, just pass by". Your sayings always help to make me a better person. You changed my view of life when you said, "life is not easy, there are so many crossroads... that's our life". After you said this, I realised that we uselessly try to run away from difficulties, but we should endure it.

You are and will have a big and special place in my heart. Unnie, I hope you are always positive and happy in your life as you are now. I wish you complete your first drama in lead position 'Snowdrop' successfully. I'll end this letter now by thanking Pinkvilla for such an amazing opportunity for us fans to show our love for Korean artists.

Mani mani saranghae

Jisoo Unnie

Vanshika

From India

Pinkvilla

