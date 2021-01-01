Dear Eonni: A BLACKPINK fanboy from Bangladesh deems Lisa as the funniest member & Jisoo as a blessing

Dear Eonni: A fan from Bangladesh reaches out to BLACKPINK to show his love and support. He reveals his thoughts about each member.

While they dropped their comeback EP last year, The Album, the new year will see the members busy with a number of activities. On one hand, Jisoo will be dropping her upcoming show Snowdrop. On the other, Rosé & Lisa gearing up to shoot solo debut MVs. The group will also come together for their upcoming online concert The Show. While fans wait to see what the girls have in store for BLINKS, a fanboy from Bangladesh showed his love and support to each member.

Read his letter below:

Dear Eonni

I should say Eonnis. I am Sohanur Rahman Sohan from Bangladesh. I heard about the Blackpink almost two years ago. Since then I just love this K-Pop group. The one Lisa is the funniest and so cute member of this group, and yeah like others I also have fallen in love with her. I think Rosé has the cutest voice. I love the attitude and everything of Jennie. And lastly Jisoo she is the blessing for this group I think. She is always there when the other members of the group start crying and she tries comfy them. She is like the mother of the group. I love you Blackpink, keep shinning stars. Lots of lots of best wishes for BLACKPINK.

