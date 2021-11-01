Dear Eonni: BLACKPINK inspired this young BLINK into becoming a K Pop artist

BLACKPINK is a world-renowned K-Pop girl group and their success is truly off the charts! They shine as individuals and as a group, which makes them a signature YG group. They truly own the ‘girl crush’ concept and their confident personas have been inspiring many girls across the world to be themselves.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Brati Sutradhar from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Annyeonghaseyo! I am Brati Sutradhar from India. I am 10 years old. I blink really big blink! I love BlackPink! BlackPink's every single member has always inspired me! But Miss Jisoo has inspired me the most. She is actually my bias. She is someone very unique to me. She has a kind of unique voice and a sweet face which always melts me. Whenever I think I am not that pretty,I either think about Miss Jisoo or listen to BlackPink songs cause they always make me happy! And Miss Rose has a very Princess-like face. I also love her hair and want a hair like her when I grow up. And nothing to say about her voice, it's just like an angel! And about Miss Jennie, her rapping skills are just awesome! I love it! And her cuteness always makes me feel like hugging her but I can't. And Miss Lisa, She is like a... I don't even know what to say about her...her dancing skills are soooooo graceful that I wish that I could be like her!

I love you all very much! I love you BlackPink and I love you South Korea!

And also I want to become a K-pop idol,even though I am Indian. And from all the blinks of india including me,I want to tell you BlackPink that we all love you! Love from India!

Thank you!

Also Read: Top 5 iconic outfits from SM Entertainment’s Halloween Party feat. NCT, Super Junior, aespa & more

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.