Dear Eonni: BLACKPINK member Lisa's biggest fanboy says he's learning Korean to connect more with the rapper

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Prudhviraj from India shares how it's his dream to meet BLACKPINK member Lisa in person someday.

Dear Eonni is the perfect platform for diehard fans to share their admiration towards their favourite K-drama and K-pop stars in the traditional letter format. Hence, if you're a ONCE who wishes to attend a TWICE concert at least 'once' in their lifetime or if Suzy's performance in Start-Up left you majorly impressed, Dear Eonni is where you share your hopes and appreciation dedicated to your beloved artists.

Today's letter has been penned by Prudhviraj from India who calls himself BLACKPINK member Lisa's biggest fanboy. In his letter, Prudhviraj shares how he wants to work hard and visit Korea one day with the hopes meeting Lisa in person. Read his letter here:

Dear Lisa Noona,

I am your biggest fanboy ever. Lisa, you are the one who got me into BLACKPINK. Like you are the most cutest and bubbly girl I have ever seen in my life but while performing like you are the badass, your stage presence, expressions and Swag is out of this world. When you rap that's like yaa she is the girl I look up to and you are the best dancer ever seen in my life. Actually, I'm not a Korean, and I don't even know one word of Korean but when your song plays I'm just like a fluent Korean guy. I can mimic songs like even not understanding a single word. Recently I started learning Korean of my own just to connect more with you. I just can't express my love for you. I really want to meet u, wanna share my love with you. I know that it just don't gonna happen but meeting you is just like a dream for me.

Even if you hold a concert in India, it's really hard for me to attend your concert cause I'm just 17-year-old boy who lives in a small town, but it takes 4 more years to get independent and I'll try so hard to come to Korea and meet you and all the BLACKPINK members. But the only thing I can do is hoping this letter to reach you and waiting for your reply. If it really happens I feel like I have won this world. Convey my love to Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé noona...

Keep Smiling

Saranghae LISA

