Dear Eonni: BLACKPINK’s beautiful voices makes a young Singaporean BLINK’s day much better

BLACKPINK is a world-renowned K-Pop girl group and their success is truly off the charts! They shine as individuals and as a group, which makes them a signature YG group. They truly own the ‘girl crush’ concept and their confident personas have been inspiring many girls across the world to be themselves.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Valerie Fu Yaxuan from Singapore to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Hi blackpink! I've never thought I will be doing this but here goes nothing.You see, I've been a blink ever since I have heard your songs. Your voices make my day when I am feeling down. My friends, sisters and I are huge fans(BLINKS) of you all. Whenever I feel sad or something bad,You all cheer me up. My name is Valerie Fu Yaxuan and I am from Singapore. I am 9 years old this year. I hope my letter will reach you all. And one more thing,Thank you. Why? Because you all make my day.I hope you will reply to me. Thank you for taking the time to read this!

(BLINKS FOREVER!)

Also Read: Just In: BLACKPINK’s Lisa tests positive for COVID 19; YG Entertainment releases statement

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country and IG handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.