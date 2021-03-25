Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India admires BLACKPINK; is already learning their dance & doing covers

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Akankhya from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

The popularity of BLACKPINK increases day-by-day and why not? With a range of powerhouse talent in each member, reigning as the biggest girl group in K-Pop now, is no easy feat! The camaraderie of the members, their fun personalities, their support for each other and even their other celebrity friends always has us going #friendshipgoals! No wonder they’re such big an inspiration and role model to many, many women around the world. Even kids!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Akankhya from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below

Dear unnie,

I am Akankhya, an 11 year old girl from India who is a fan of yours since your debut. Your debut was literally awesome and the most beautiful things is that you all are amazing in your own nature. Jisoo is our visual queen and I am so happy for her that she got the lead role actress for the Snowdrop k-drama. Jennie is our rap queen, she is just amazing in here raps the ddu-du-ddu-du rap was the most amazing rap. Rosé is our vocal queen and I am so happy that her solo title track “On the Ground'' came out and it’s already 100 million+ views today!!! Last but not least, our Golden Maknae the best main dancer of 3rd generation of kpop she is just fabulous is her dance and the dance she did for the tomboy song was just mind blowing I hope her solo also gets many views. Blackpink hasn’t come to India yet but if they will come I will be the first ever person to book the ticket for their concert and I have also bought the ‘-R-‘ album of Rosé. They taught us BLINKs so many things and I am also inspired by them to do dance covers and I have already learnt how you like that and Preety savage.

Sarangheyo Eonnies

We will always support you till the end and after that also no one can take your place from our heart.

Thank you!!

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :VLive

Share your comment ×