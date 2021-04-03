Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India believes BLACKPINK are her queens who taught her that 'hardwork never fails'

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, A. Nithya Shree from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK's dominance as the reigning queens of K-pop is not just prevalent in Korea but all across the globe. Besides breaking and making records with their chart-topping music as a quartet, BLINKS are also equally supportive of the members' solo endeavours with Rosé's album R being the recent best example. BLACKPINK truly have a loyal fanbase as BLINKS support them in their good and especially bad times as well.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by A. Nithya Shree from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below:

Dear BLACKPINK,

Anneyonghaseyo, I am A. Nithya Shree, a 13 year old blink from India. I become a fan of yours since I heard "DDU-DU DDU-DU". I came to know about Blackpink during lockdown. I fell in love with Lisa's dance, Rosé's vocals, Jisoo's visual and Jennie's rap. Whenever I feel down, I just listen to your songs and it makes me feel better.

Rosé, I just fell in love with your latest solo - "ON THE GROUND"! I cannot go one day without listening to the song. Lisa your latest "Tomboy" video was just awesome. You proved that you are the queen of swag again. Jennie, no matter how many hate comments you get, you just smile and keep going which is wonderful. I love your SOLO. Jisoo, our upcoming actress, I love your husky voice and the part you sang in LOVESICK GIRLS. It was amazing and all the best for "Snowdrop".

Blackpink, You are really our queens and you have taught to me that - "HARDWORK NEVER FAILS". You (Blackpink) have inspired and motivated me in my life and you still do it. You are really a great teacher in my life.

And, Blackpink one more thing stay home and stay safe. Take care of your health. BLINKS will always love you, no matter what happens. Lots of love from an Indian blink.

Lovingly yours,

A. Nithya Shree

INDIA.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India states BLACKPINK owns the 'Queens of K pop' title because they slay hard

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Share your comment ×