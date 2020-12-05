Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India confesses how she listens to BLACKPINK's Stay whenever she's sad or depressed

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Lubna Ludheen from India shares how her discovery of BLACKPINK and K-pop was when she heard the quartet's hit song Boombayah for the first time.

BLACKPINK truly has a major fan following in India and we realised this with the outpouring of letters received from desi BLINKS for Pinkvilla's series Dear Eonni. Whether it be admiring Lisa's rapping skills or even wishing all the best to Jisoo for her upcoming drama Snowdrop, BLINKS from all across India and even the world are sharing their admiration for the popular South Korean girl group with us.

Today's letter comes from India and is penned by Lubna Ludheen, who shared how she became a fan of BLACKPINK, as well as K-pop in general, thanks to the quartet's hit track Boombayah. Read her letter below:

Dear Eonnideul,

My first song that I heard of yours was ‘Boombayah’ and I was mesmerized by the visuals, the dance routine, your outfits and especially your vocals. I can say I was hooked from the first time I heard ‘Blackpink in Your Area’. That was back in 2017. My discovery of kpop and BLACKPINK. After that, I followed you all on every media platform I could find. I was as excited for the release of a new music video or album as the previous one. I searched up on all the information I could find about you and your music.

I love your lyrics. I feel like I connect with it so much. Sometimes when I feel sad or depressed or my day just didn’t go well I would listen to ‘Stay’ over and over again and I would feel good again.

I was in awe and tears, literally, when I watched your documentary ‘Blackpink: Light Up the Sky’. Your friendship, your love for your family and all your hardships and craziness; it was all inspiring.

I haven’t been able to see you in person or in any online events. And I haven’t been able to buy any of your merch so far. But I am determined to meet you all and buy your merch from your hands. I really want to see you in person.

I hope you guys will collaborate with some of my other favorite artists – Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Naill Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Little Mix, CNCO, Why Don’t We…there are so many but these are the few artists I’d like to see guys work with.

I love Jennie unnie’s and Lisa unnie’s raps. I love your amazing dance power, Lisa unnie. I am eagerly waiting for your solo Rose unnie and your k drama, Jisoo unnie. All your photos are beautiful and cute and powerful and savage and amazing. I love the fact that you all are unique and different in your own ways but at the same time come together to make me and all the blinks around the world to smile with your music and messages and surprises.

I am eagerly waiting for the surprise(s) at 10:30 am @ Mumbai. (The letter was sent on November 28.)

Keep smiling, stay strong, be happy, stay safe, stay healthy and lots of love from me and all blinks.

SARANGHAEYO LISA, JENNIE, JISOO AND ROSE

