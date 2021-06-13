Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India describes how the band inspired her to achieve her goals

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, Vani from India, writes a sweet and heartwarming letter to BLACKPINK. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to BLACKPINK. A fan named Vani from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.

Read her letter below:

Hello BLACKPINK,

How are you all, I am a blink from India, Vani. I am in a pink of health and hope the same for you. Eonnies, I am very happy that I got to be a blink, it is just great to see the unity among you all, I hope that this unity will remain forever. I listen to your songs whenever I feel down or am sad, you inspire me towards chasing after my dream. I hope my dream of meeting you will be possible soon, I love each one of you, I feel you four were destined to meet.

You guys inspire me towards achieving my goal. Don’t worry u guys we BLINKS are always here for your support.

If you have any probs like getting hate or some other company probs then please remember that we BLINKS are always here for your protection. We love you no matter what

I don’t have any bias or wrecker cause I have all 4 bias n wrecker cause how can I leave the motherhood of Jisoo Eonni n cute cheeks of Jennie Eonni plus the love n support created by the makne Eonnis. I really love you all n am grateful for all your love, songs n exceptions you all have made for us

I love you all Eonnis

Love you forever, Vani (blink from India)

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

