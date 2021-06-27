Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India describes how BLACKPINK’s Lisa inspired her to learn Korean

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, Sneha Ramachandran from India, writes a sweet and heartwarming letter to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. A fan named Sneha Ramachandran from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.

Read her letter below:

I am a big fan of you. I found Blackpink recently 2 to 3 months ago. My sister was seeing and hearing Blackpink songs. And I copied her. First I don’t know any of you. The only member I could identify was you and because of your cute and beautiful bangs... Then I was able to identify everyone. I wish I am a trainee for you. But my parents do not allow me to become a K-pop idol because you guys wear western cultural dress. I really wanted to see you at least once in my life and see your concert live. Don't worry Blackpink, the hatters are spoiling your popularity and happiness but we BLINKS are here for you to make you happy and keep in our shoulders. I am not only saying to Lisa eonni, to all other members. But Lisa eonni is a but special for me! I have nearly read 300 facts about you. But I have only one hope. That is I will, I can, I should see you ATLEAST once in my life. I have seen many Blackpink sad moments videos. In it when I first saw you crying on the stage after seeing a blind blink automatically I too cried. I wasn't able to control my tears... That was the first time I cried after seeing a video. I am learning Korean from a month ago. I don't know ever will you see my Letter or not, but I mnow you will one day. And I am not going to put my real name here, cause if my sister sees this, she will yell at me like an Auto Bomb.

From,

Sneha Ramachandran

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

