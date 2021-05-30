Dear Eonni: BLINK from India details how BLACKPINK’s Jennie inspired her to learn Korean; Calls singer a Queen

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, Devyangana Kishore from India, writes a sweet and heartwarming letter to BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to the South Korean band BLACKPINK’s member Jennie. A fan named Devyangana Kishore from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.

Read her letter below:

Dear Jennie eonnie,

I'm just a 12-year-old blink from India who admires you and thought that you were the best no matter what because you are unique, pretty, innocent and the best in so many ways. I'm trying to learn Korean so that I can understand you. I think that you a real queen because you have helped me through a lot, a lot of the times I'm sad but when I listen to Blackpink or think about you guys I'm always cheered up.

I really wish to meet you in person. Sometimes I think that when I go to college and have my own job and you come to India on tour you will definitely not come to where I am so I'll probably save up and go to Mumbai to meet you. I hope that someday soon I can meet you especially from where I am if possible.

사랑해

I love you

