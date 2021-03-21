Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India details how BLACKPINK’s music has motivated her in life

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, Vedika Arora from India writes a sweet and heartwarming letter to the South Korean band BLACKPINK. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to BLACKPINK. An Indian fan named Shambhavi Jha reveals how she turned her mom into a BLINK member.

Read her letter below:

Dear unnie

I am Shambhavi Jha from India I thank all of Blackpink for inspiring me. I also love to dance and sing you all inspired me to to my best I thank Blackpink to motivate me no not just me to motivate the blinks all around the world. I thank Lisa to motivate us through her dance, I thank Jennie to teach us to never give up,I thank Rosé to motivate us through her music, I thank Jisoo to teach us how to be strong. I can't decide who is my bias or who is my favourite I just love all the members of Blackpink. Once again I thank all of you to motivate us and teach us something. Keep doing what you do and all the blinks love you all the way you are. Love from India

Love from blink

-:Shambhavi jha

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Getty Images

