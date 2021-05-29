Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India dreams to sing like BLACKPINK members one day; REVEALS Lisa is her bias

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Sachi Dugad from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK are taking over the world and that's the FACT! Over a short span of five years, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa have showcased their inimitable talent as the Queens of K-pop making one chart-topping single after another. Even their studio debut album BLACKPINK - The Album, which dropped last year, was a massive success. BLINKS are indeed proud of their idols and deservedly so.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Sachi Dugad from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below:

Dear BLACKPINK,

I am Sachi Dugad, a BLINK from India.

I have been a BLINK for a few months now, since the time my elder sister started stanning you. It was an absolute pleasure for me in the start to see 4 girls, so cute and humble and with such a beautiful artist in them!

The main reason that I started loving BLACKPINK was because of Jennie's cuteness, her bold rapping and also her visuals like the one in her SOLO; Rosé's stupendous vocals, her solo album and her voice which takes me to another world; Jisoo's visuals, her beauty and her way of handling the whole group with such a maturity! And of course not forgetting my bias, the cute maknae- Lisaaa! Her moves, her unending cuteness gave me an attraction towards BLACKPINK!

My first song was "How You Like That".

Though I can not sing the whole song in Korean, I can still sing the song - "Ice Cream" without any hesitation... I also dream to sing like all four of you one day!

These have been tough times in India, but me and my sister always listen to your songs, love them with all our hearts and sing them to the top of our lungs!

Saranghae Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa!

Thank you so much for always being there for your BLINKS <3

Take care!

Love,

Sachi Dugad (India)

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK reveals she gets 'emotional' every time she listens to BLACKPINK's You Never Know

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Want to find more Blinks to share all your Blackpink obsessions with? Join Pinkvilla's official fanclub here.

Share your comment ×