Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India finds it hard to express BLACKPINK member Rosé's beauty in words

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Mahika from India penned a heartwarming letter to BLACKPINK member Rosé sharing how her wish every Christmas has been to give the 23-year-old singer a big, warm hug one day.

BLACKPINK has some of the most loyal fans in the world and moreover, many BLINKS have their personal bias to certain members while also loving the quartet as a collective, equally. So, whether it be Lisa's dancing skills, Jisoo's witty humour, Rosé's accent or Jennie being the ultimate style queen, you can share your deep admiration for the members in our series Dear Eonni.

Today's letter's has been written by Mahika from India and dedicated to her idol Rosé. In her sweet letter, the 13-year-old girl shared how she aspires to be like the 23-year-old singer someday. Read her letter below:

Dear ROSÉ,

You are the best person I've ever seen and heard. Your voice is very sweet, soft and melodious. Rosie, you are soooo beautiful that I cannot express your beauty in words. Infact I also feel that you are the true visual of not only Blackpink but the whole world. I love it when you speak in your Australian accent. You are really doing a great job and all blinks are really very proud of you. You look so damn good in every hair colour you choose. You especially looked so beautiful when you had pink hair in the Lovesick Girls MV. I just want to tell that ROSÉ you are doing very good and every blink appreciates you a lot. I really hope that one day I could meet you and be like you someday. You are my idol. I love you sooooo much that I cannot ever forget you even if I die. The last thing that I would like to say is that if I ever become a k-pop idol, I will never forget to be thankful to you. My wish every Christmas is that I would be able to give you a big, warm hug one day...I tell Santa that all I want for Christmas is you... I would like to end my letter here and really hope you can read this one day. Saranghae Rosie. Love you a lot.

