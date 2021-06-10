Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India praises BLACKPINK’s hard work & says their songs light up her mood on bad days

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Sanjana from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Beneath the highly successful exterior and portfolio a K-Pop group shows, lies years of excruciating struggles and hard work. Everyone knows the years of training that an idol has to go through to shine bright like a diamond in a world filled with stars. That is one of the major reasons why fans always stay by their idols’ side to support them. Just like BLINKs, who wholeheartedly support the four members of BLACKPINK, who are currently the one of the top girl groups in the K-Pop industry!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Sanjana from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo eonnie,

My name is Sanjana and I live in India. I am a really big fan of BLACKPINK️. I have been stanning you girls since your debut or you can say even before that. I really appreciate how all of you went through hard times in the trainee days but never gave up your dreams and today your hardwork has bore fuits.You totally deserve the position of "THE BIGGEST K-POP GIRL GROUP IN THE WORLD" and I mean it. Lisa eonnie, I know it's very hard to leave your own country and go to another country at a very young age just to fulfill your dream to become an idol, but the efforts you have put in and in spite of all the struggles you've had you never gave up which is highly appreciable. Today you have become a very successful idol and it is only because of your hardwork. I love your stage presence, rapping skills and dancing skills a lot. I get a lot of inspiration from you. I listen to BLACKPINK songs when I'm having a bad day and it really lights up my mood. BLACKPINK is one of the main reasons of my happiness and wellbeing. I love all of you to the moon and back. I am waiting for you girls to come and have a concert in India. I have also been saving money to buy the tickets so please do come as soon as the pandemic ends and if it is safe to travel.

Saranghaeyoooo.

Lots and lots of love,

Sanjana, India.

