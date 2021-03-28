Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India recalls how she was left mesmerised by BLACKPINK’s Square Up

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, Deeksha Balakrishnan from India writes a sweet and heartwarming letter to the South Korean band BLACKPINK. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to BLACKPINK. An Indian fan named Deeksha Balakrishnan reveals how she started getting into Kpop and BLACKPINK’s music.

Read her letter below:

Dear Eonni,

I am Deeksha from India. When I was in my childhood, I used to wonder about how angels exist in this world. I thought it was totally a myth. But when I heard your 'square up' album for the first time, a new kind of feeling bloomed in my heart. It was totally a new different kind of feeling. Day by day I started hearing your songs from one by one. I surfed youtube about you. I came to know about each of you. I like the way how you treat other kpop idols. I was kinda mesmerized. I totally experienced your growth day by day. I am an Indian and you are Korean. Many people discouraged me and tried to pull me down but you guys brought me up through your music. They even told me that I'm wasting my time hearing songs which I don't understand. But you guys really taught me that music has no barrier. I learnt how to be brave like jisoo, be classy like rosé, be talented like Lisa and to bounce back like Jennie unnie. I don't hear anybody who hates you and spreads negativity. I am waiting to attend your concert. If you had a concert in India I'll be the first to get ticket.

Love,

Deeksha Balakrishnan

