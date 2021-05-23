Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India reveals how BLACKPINK inspired her and get her through her sorrows

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, Anweshaa Singh from India, writes a sweet and heartwarming letter to BLACKPINK. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to the South Korean band BLACKPINK. A fan named Anweshaa Singh from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.

Read her letter below:

Dear Jisoo, Jennie, Rose (sorry, couldn't put the ' ) and Lisa,

I just love listening to all of your songs and there is no such day when I don’t listen to atleast 1 of your songs.

You all are such an inspiration for me and when I started watching BLACKPINK MV'S and listening to your songs, I thought that why not be a k-pop idol? You are the only girl group which has cleared all my sorrows. Thank you for always being there to entertain us!

Love,

Anweshaa

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Getty Images

