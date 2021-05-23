Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India reveals how BLACKPINK inspired her and get her through her sorrows
Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to the South Korean band BLACKPINK. A fan named Anweshaa Singh from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.
Read her letter below:
Dear Jisoo, Jennie, Rose (sorry, couldn't put the ' ) and Lisa,
I just love listening to all of your songs and there is no such day when I don’t listen to atleast 1 of your songs.
You all are such an inspiration for me and when I started watching BLACKPINK MV'S and listening to your songs, I thought that why not be a k-pop idol? You are the only girl group which has cleared all my sorrows. Thank you for always being there to entertain us!
Love,
Anweshaa
