Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India REVEALS how BLACKPINK member Lisa made K pop fans out of her and her brother

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Anna from India details how she had gone to her school library, picked up a magazine featuring BLACKPINK and eventually became a BLINK with Lisa as her bias.

BLINKS are truly a fandom like no other! BLACKPINK's epic fans, who take loyalty to a whole another level, never shy away from conveying their admiration for the popular South Korean girl group. They will also not shun away from defending the members Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie against hate the talented women might be subjected too. Hence, today's Dear Eonni sees a letter written by a BLINK to one of the BLACKPINK members.

Anna from India revealed in her heartwarming letter to the 23-year-old rapper as to how she became a hardcore fan of K-pop, after stumbling upon BLACKPINK and especially Lisa, in a magazine, during a visit to her school library. Read her letter below:

Dear Eonnie,

I'm an Indian Blink, my name is Anna. This letter is for my all-time favorite Eonnie, Lisa. This letter may be a little long but I am writing this from all of my heart.

It was 4 years ago. A bright shiny school day, we had our library class after our lunch break and me as a book lover who would spend her day in a library rather than roaming around in the school was as always waiting for the lunch break to be over so we can go in the library. As soon as the lunch break was over me and my friend rushed into the library. By now the librarian even knew our names and recognized us by faces. She told us that as the year was ending we are not allowed to take books home but we can read them in the library and also can check out some new magazines. I was a bit unhappy but my friend told me to try reading a magazine, they have many interesting articles in them. So I randomly picked a magazine, it said 'BLACKPINK' I thought it would be interesting but turned out it was more than just interesting. I memorized your name 'LISA' and as soon as I reached home I searched 'Lisa from BLACKPINK' on my phone and millions of articles popped up. I was so shocked to see that, but I decided to go through them all and by the end of the day I was totally in love with kpop but I didn't let that affect my grades as people say that if you are a kpop stan you don't get good grades. And now even my brother who isn't interested in kpop is a fan of you and we fight over you but he loses every time. Eonnie, I don't know if you are reading this or not but I want you to know that you make me smile every day, your voice is so deep and it has its own soul. Even when you rap, your voice gives out a feeling of its own and I just love that feeling. I want you to know that we all love you! Stay safe and stay healthy, we love you Eonnie!

With loads of love from India.

