Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India says all of BLACKPINK’s music is in her morning music therapy playlist

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Shreya L. from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Boombayah, DDU-DU DDU-DU, How You Like That, Kill This Love, As If Its Your Last, Pretty Savage - almost every song that the girl group BLACKPINK releases, eventually becomes a hit. That’s the power the group holds. Among hard-working girl groups, BLACKPINK is many little girls' and women across the world’s inspiration - to dream their own dreams and work hard to achieve all of them. No wonder the BLINKs fandom increases every single day!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Shreya L. from India to all the BLACKPINK members. Read her letter below

My sweetheart eonni,

Hello I'm Shreya L. another BLINK from India. I saw fans writing letters to their eonnies and oppas so here I am with another one. Ever since I got into the K-Pop world your group became my first priority. Once I had a recommendation video of BLACKPINK song DDU-DU DDU-DU. After the first watch I realised this was my thing and I kept digging more and more. I was attracted at first glance, hence I discovered a lot. Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa each one of you are unique in your own. Your music heals and hits me different. Your every single track is a part of my morning music therapy list. Previously I loved dancing but since your music drove me crazy, I did learned each choreography by hard. Your journey form you being a trainee, debut in Boombayah, till the date wasn't easy. No one could ever imagine the hard time y'all have been through in the process. Y'all are super strong and I learned how to work hard with dreams and never give up. I do love each one of you equally, especially Lisa. It took me less than a second to completely fall in love with her. Woman with charming personality, appealing stage presence, appearance, fashion and insane cuteness, goshhhhhh, PERFECT! Eonni I am so into you. I have been learning a lot observing you on screen. I see a new version of me day by day, you made me possible. You're the perfect definition of role model and I'm glad you're existing. Your calm and peaceful nature is the most beautiful feature of you. I proudly say to people around that you are my BEST FRIEND and I love you so much. Each member is warm hearted and I am proud of y'all. I can't do a lot more but I give you my word that I'll keep supporting you till the end, even after you disband and get into solo career I'll remain by your side, I'll always be all four of yours BIGGEST fan. Stay safe and healthy.

Sending some love to my sweetheart's,

Yours truly BLINK!

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Share your comment ×