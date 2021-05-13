Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India says BLACKPINK member Rosé is her role model who inspires her

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Falguni from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK member Rosé. Read her letter below.

BLINKS, BLACKPINK's millions and millions strong fandom, has time and again showcased their undying love for the quartet, whether it be for their music as a group or even individually. After Jennie, it was Rosé's turn to shine in the solo spotlight as she recently released R, her highly-awaited debut single album, which unsurprisingly took over the music charts across the globe. With R's immense success came proof of just how talented the 24-year-old singer is.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Falguni from India to BLACKPINK member Rosé. Read her letter below:

Dear Rosé Eonni,

You are my bias, I admire you. You are brave, and the brightest star... We Blinks know how much struggles you faced. You inspire me so much! You are the best! In short, you are my role model. I really wish I could really meet you and tell these things to you in person... But whatever happens, we Blinks always love you! Go on Rosie!!

*YOU ARE AWESOME, WE LOVE YOU*

- Falguni -

