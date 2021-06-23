Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India says BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has the power to lighten her mood anytime

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Sam from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

From prepping up for their 5th debut anniversary to their movie to any upcoming brand endorsements, BLACKPINK is quite busy. Being one of the top K-Pop girl groups, nothing else is expected from them either! The eldest one in the group, Jisoo, has also forayed into acting and is filming her debut drama titled ‘Snowdrop’. Millions of eyes are upon her to see what charms she will show in the show, as she has already proven her prowess in singing!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Sammriddha M. Handique from India to the singer and actress, IU. Read her letter below.

DEAR EONNI,

You are my favourite K-Pop idol of all time. Your voice is so very unique. I loved it when you sang clarity during your previous concerts. I am a BLINK and you eonni are my bias. I think it's your voice that attracted me towards you, eonnie. You are so very pretty. You are so funny, savage and very much relatable. I am also a huge K-Drama fan and when I heard that you were going to play the lead female role in Snowdrop I became so very happy. BLACKPINK has never visited India so I really hope all of you do visit India and probably a concert. Almost all of your lines are so very iconic. From “I am not scary", "Dalgom is my son" to "Not bad but not good". You really lighten the mood wherever you are. Your fashion sense is also really cool. I am looking forward to The Show and I hope to see your dance that Jennie spoke about in YouTube Live. Lots of love.

From,

Sam

India

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Want to find more Blinks to share all your Blackpink obsessions with? Join Pinkvilla's official fanclub here.

Share your comment ×