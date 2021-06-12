Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India says BLACKPINK's Jisoo is a 'Real Queen' because she's helped her through a lot

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, a 15-year-old BLINK from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK member Jisoo. Read her letter below.

While BLINKS anticipate the premiere of Jisoo's highly-awaited leading lady debut in Snowdrop, one can't talk enough about the love and adoration that BLINKS have for the oldest BLACKPINK member. Whether it be her ethereal vocals, impressive stage presence or even her goofy personality, what's not to like about Jisoo!? BLINKS have and will always support the supremely talented 26-year-old musician.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by a 15-year-old BLINK from India to Jisoo. Read her letter below:

To my dear unnie Jisoo,

I'm just a 15-year-old BLINK from India who admires you and thought that you were the best no matter what because you are unique, pretty, innocent and the best in so many ways. I'm trying to learn Korean so that I can understand you. I think that you a real queen because you have helped me through a lot, a lot of the times I'm sad but when I listen to BLACKPINK or think about you guys I'm always cheered up.

I also want to become a singer as well as dancer and you are my inspiration.

I really wish to meet you in person. Sometimes I think that when I go to college and have my own job and you come to India on tour you will definitely not come to where I am so I'll probably save up and go to Mumbai to meet you. I hope that someday soon I can meet you especially from where I am if possible.

In this pandemic, I came to know you'll,

And BLINKS love you so much.

자 프린

We miss you so much.

Please come to Mumbai.

