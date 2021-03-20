Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India states BLACKPINK owns the 'Queens of K pop' title because they slay hard

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Sumedha from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK has truly showcased to the world why they're the ultimate Queens of K-pop, thanks to their addictive tunes, tap-worthy choreography, artistic music videos and obviously, the members' charming personalities. Hence, it's no surprise that BLACKPINK is loved by millions and millions of loyal admirers, who call themselves BLINKS. Together, BLACKPINK and BLINKS are an unstoppable force and it's only just the beginning!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Sumedha from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below:

Hi, I am Sumedha and I am a 13-year-old BLINK living in India. My favourite K-pop band is BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK was the first K-pop band I listened to and never have I ever regretted joining the BLINK world. K-pop is not that popular in India as of now but it has surely got a lot of attention. BLACKPINK is unique in their own ways. Their dances are charismatic and I am head over heels for them. I love listening to their songs as it makes me feel calm and I somehow find a way to relate to them. BLACKPINK has not visited India yet but I will make sure that me and my BLINK-gang are present in their first concert here. I am a ot4 fan and they deserve to be respected. Jennie is hated, Lisa is body shamed, Jisoo is ignored and Rosé isn't cared about. I hope people's mindset change and they get more loved. Jennie's solo debut song 'SOLO' is one of my all-time favorites. Also, Rosé has dropped her new song couple of days ago and it is still stuck in my mind. I can't wait for Jisoo and Lisa's solo songs too! I am sure it will be as amazing as the other two members' songs are. BLACKPINK definitely owns the 'QUEENS OF K-POP' title because these queens slay hard. Love you BLACKPINK and we BLINKS hope you guys have happy and successful years coming up!!!! SARANGHAE!!!

Thank you,

Yours lovingly,

Sumedha

A fellow BLINK

