Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India thanks BLACKPINK for bringing hope and a new perspective during her tough times

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Siya Dugad from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

The girl group whose members shine as multiple global premium brands ambassadors are none other than BLACKPINK. Celine, Tiffany & Co, Gucci, and more, the four members make sure their presence and power is felt everywhere in the world. They’re all known for their impeccable fashion style and the ability to pull off anything and everything. They debuted in 2016 and are now one of the topmost girl groups in the K-Pop industry, in current scenario.

With their burning passion, hard work, some adorable behind-the-scenes and vlogs, BLINKs over the world get inspired by them every second of the day!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Siya Dugad from India to the girl group BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie;

I'm Siya Dugad, a Blink from India.

How are you all? Hope you are doing good and are safe.

I have been stanning BLACKPINK as a BLINK since a long time now, and this feels such a resplendence to have such humble, crazy in a loving way and absolute joyful girls in my life

I am always so proud to stan a group who stans us back! You are always so dedicated towards us! So grateful to what you all do for us everyday.

It was an euphoric feeling to have you as such a wonderful part in my life! While writing something I listen to your music, maybe while doing the chores I listen to your amazing songs, and even while some random thing, I might be humming your songs!

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, all four of you have left their normal lives for us and have done the hard k-pop training just so that one day your BLINKS will love you as much as you love us and we do love you infinity!

Your hard work, your love towards us, your beautiful voices which make our days, your kindness, your craziness, your charisma, your dedication, this all is so much for us to repay. We can't return our love to you in the same way, but you can always rely on us for the appreciation you deserve

Can't thank you enough for the joy you've given me over the time when I've been stanning you <3

In these hard times in India, your music brought a new hope and perspective of life to me! Thank you so much for that

Thank you BLACKPINK for what you've done, and for being the ones to STAY for all the Blinks out there!

Have a year full of BOOMBAYAH ahead!

Lots of love and hugs,

Siya. (India)

