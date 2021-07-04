Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India writes heartfelt note for each BLACKPINK member

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, Prerna Giri from India, writes a sweet and heartwarming letter to BLACKPINK. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to BLACKPINK. A fan named Prerna Giri from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.

Read her letter below:

Dear Eonnis,I am your big fan ,I am form India. In these few months I haring your site should songs and I love it then I want to meet u but I don't know how , I am your India blink. I love all off u .I am your die heart fan ,I can't explain in words .I saw your videos on YouTube I feel so emotional coz u all so hard working and humble , sweet also loving.identify everyone.Lisa your cute and beautiful bangs...I love u so much.jennie Kim jenduki I love you so much & main your baby voice and cuteness is killing me.rose I am also foodie like u , love you and jisoo yaa eonni I love you jichu your voice so cute and u look like a actress. I can't speak Korean and English coz I know only hindi and Marathi coz I am from India .I really wanted to see you at least once in my life and see your concert live. Don't worry Blackpink, the hatters are spoiling your popularity and happiness but we BLINKS are here for you to make you happy and keep in our shoulders.i watch all days your video's then happy all day . My sis told me why u see all time blackpink song and video I told her I love them so much please this message send blackpink members .I am 18 years old . My name is prerna giri . I am from Maharashtra. Love you so much jechulichange.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Getty Images

