Dear Eonni: A BLINK from Nigeria wishes to be a K pop star like BLACKPINK; Calls girl group her 'role models'

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Adeola Oreoluwa Sharon from Nigeria dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK has attained tremendous success in the past few years and BLINKS will unanimously agree that the popular South Korean girl group deserve every ounce of it. It's hard to believe that in August, the quartet - Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie - will be commemorating their fifth debut anniversary. BLINKS have been promised an unforgettable experience with 4+1 Project, to celebrate BLACKPINK's monumental occasion, along with BLACKPINK: The Movie, slated for an August release, which will surely be as entertaining as their hit Netflix documentary, BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Adeola Oreoluwa Sharon from Nigeria to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below:

Dear BLACKPINK,

My name is Adeola Oreoluwa Sharon and I am from Nigeria. I am 11 years old..... I am a big fan of you guys.... You guys have inspired me in so many ways...... You guys are my role models......You guys have taught me to not give up on myself and my dreams..... Lisa inspired me to find the inner me in dancing and it doesn't matter where I am from, I can be whoever I want to be..... I wish to be a K-pop star like you all and meet you guys..... I love you guys ......One last word, you guys rock....

Your biggest fan..... Oreoluwa

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

