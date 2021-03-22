Dear Eonni: A BLINK from the Philippines admires Jisoo for being brave and strong for the members

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Cyrelle Oyardo from the Philippines dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

Being the eldest member of the mega girl group BLACKPINK, Jisoo has been subjected to an amount of hate and neglect within the fandom and within the agency too. Having said that, she is also loved and appreciated by many fans across the world. In recent news, the 26-year-old singer and dancer was selected as Dior’s new Global Brand Ambassador!

Dear Jisoo Unnie,

Hi! This is Cyrelle Oyardo. I'm from the Philippines. I'm a big fan of yours. Please take care of yourself, not only you but also your three other members Lisa Unnie, Jennie Unnie, and Rosé Unnie. I am very grateful because I am one of your fans around the world, you do not even know me but I admire you so much. Jisoo unnie, even though you always say we take care of ourselves (co-blinks) I hope you do the same to yourself. Even if others underestimate your talent, for me you are very good. Thank you for always smiling even when you have a problem. You are still trying to be brave and strong for your members. I'm rooting on you, Unnie!! Always stay healthy and keep safe. May God always bless you and your group!!

BLACKPINK ALWAYS STAY SAFE AND HEALTHY. SOMEDAY I WILL COME TO YOUR CONCERT AND SEE YOU IN PERSON!! WE LOVE YOU A LOT! THANK YOU FOR BEING AN INSPIRATION TO US! SARANGHAE!!

Saranghae Jisoo unnie!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

