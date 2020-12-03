Dear Eonni: A BLINK from the Philippines reveals how she supports BLACKPINK; Says prays for them every night

Dear Eonni: A fan from the Philippines writes a letter to BLACKPINK to reveal that she prays for the group every night.

Just today, BLACKPINK announced that they are hosting their first-ever online concert called The Show. The group will be eyeing to end the year with a big bang with the online concert on December 27 and honestly, we cannot wait! While we begin our countdown to the musical event, our inbox popped up a letter all the way from the Philippines. A fan with the mail name Allison Laoad pours her heart out in the letter to the members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Read her letter below:

Hello BLACKPINK Unnies,

I'm glad I was given this chance of writing a message to you. I am a Blink existing from the Philippines. And to tell you what, I really, really love Blackpink! Sometimes I spent hours watching your videos though I couldn't understand Korean and even turning the social media upside down not wanting to miss any updates from you. I love music as much as you do. Honestly, I wanted to avail your albums or just the cheapest BLACKPINK merchandise, but I don't have any money. I'm still a student and dependent on my parents. Anyway, don't worry about it I can still watch, adding my views on your videos. That's how I support the group. Every night, I always pray for the four of you to be healthy, safe, and happy. I look up to every member as a role model. I wish someday that like every one of you, I will be able to make my dream come true. Someday somehow I'm looking forward to meeting you all, even for a minute, or just a glimpse. Good luck and God Bless. Love lots

