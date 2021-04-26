Dear Eonni: A BLINK from The Philippines thanks BLACKPINK’s Rosé for entering K Pop with her magical voice

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Erika Rosario from The Philippines dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Rosé. Read her letter below.

Showing her power to the world by making her mark with debut single ‘On The Ground’, the beautiful performance and the deep voice of Rosé is what makes countless many fall in love with her at first sight. Whether it’s her fun personality, her adorable English accent, her singing, or smooth dancing - Rosé hardly ever fails to make anyone’s heart not beat!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Erika Rosario from the Philippines to BLACKPINK’s Rosé. Read her letter below.

Hi Rosé eonnie i just want to say thank you so much for bringing your magical voice in a kpop industry and i just wanna say that you're my idol ever since the day BLACKPINK debuted and as a fan i would gladly want to meet you in person but i think i couldn't do that but it's okay ill just watch you from afar . you're my inspiration and I'd love to hear your Voice because it's reminiscing and i think i could sleep hearing your beautiful voice i just want to say that your such a good singer and i would love to hear your voice again soon... Saranghae eonnie ️

From,

Erika Rosario, Philippines

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×