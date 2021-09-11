Dear Eonni: A BLINK says BLACKPINK 'only deserve happiness'; Says Jennie was her bias the moment she saw her

BLACKPINK has been in our area for quite some time now and we're all for it! The quartet - Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo - have proven themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry, at such a young age, thanks to their killer, chart-topping tunes. Whether as a group or even individually; with Lisa following Jennie and Rosé by recently making her successful solo debut with her single album titled LALISA (Jisoo is expected to make her solo debut soon!), BLACKPINK is truly an inspiration for BLINKS.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Neda to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below:

Dear BLACKPINK,

I'm Neda, an 18-year-old girl. I have been a fan of yours since 2017. My younger sister introduced me to you guys.

Jennie: You became my bias the moment I saw you. Your personality, your aura, your style, everything about you is so, so, so cool.

Rosé: Your voice is so angelic. You are truly an angel. I remembered how you cheered Jennie when she got hurt by reading mean comments. Your gestures are so kind and pure.

Lisa: You're a dance machine. I wanna dance in your body, someday. You're funny as well as cute. Never lose that bubbly smile of yours.

Jisoo: Chichoo! You're such a beauty!! You're kind, sweet, caring, funny. Everything about you is beautiful.

I wish nothing but more and more happiness and success to all of you. You guys only deserve happiness.

Don't pay attention to haters. We BLINKS know how cool and kind you all are. We will never let you guys down. We will always support you!

Last but not least, thank you YG for giving BLACKPINK to the world.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India states BLACKPINK owns the 'Queens of K pop' title because they slay hard

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Want to find more BLINKS to share all your BLACKPINK obsessions with? Join Pinkvilla's official fanclub here.