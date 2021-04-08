Dear Eonni: A BLINK from Singapore says he’s the biggest Rosé fanboy; wishes to go to Korea to meet his noonas

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Damian Tran from Singapore dedicates his sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Rosé. Read his letter below.

When it comes to BLACKPINK’s Rosé, her beauty and charms know no bounds. It brings many fans to the yard, including boys! It is a rare scene to see fanboys, but one that we absolutely love! Rosé has been topping charts and taking over BLINKs hearts with her incredible performance for her singles ‘Gone’ and ‘On The Ground’. She’s been at the top of her game and we’re absolutely loving it!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Damian Tran from Singapore to BLACKPINK’s Rosé. Read his letter below.

Dear Rosé eonnie,

I’m Damian Tran, a 15 year old BLINK residing in Singapore. You are my favorite and only eonnie. I came to know BLACKPINK just 2 years ago. Honestly, I didn't like you guys at first but after listening to your songs on the radio multiple times made me enjoy them to the point i bought all the songs and even saved up enough pocket money to cash on the signed version of “The Album”.

I am such a big fan of you and can even consider myself your biggest fanboy. Your songs have gotten me through both good and bad times, from listening to “Stay” when i’m feeling down to rocking it with “Kill This Love” and “Du Ddu Du Ddu” when i’m all hyped up. You’ve inspired me to learn Korean and even got me spending hours to draw a nice sketch of you for my room. I love everything about you, from your amazing voice to your cute and bubbly personality on and off the stage. You totally killed it with your solo “Gone” in The Show.

And how could I forget? It's your birthday in two days (maybe not anymore when u get it), i want to wish you a happy 24th birthday and many more youthful and great years to come.

This message may or may not reach you but i just gotta say that it would really mean so so much to me if it really does reach you. I love you so much Rosé and i hope that i can meet you someday. I will promise to work hard in my studies so that i can move to Korea and meet you. Say hi to Noona Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa for me!

With love,

Damian

