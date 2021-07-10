Dear Eonni: A BLINK from Sri Lanka loves BLACKPINK member Lisa 'because she's unique, intelligent & talented'

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, a BLINK from Sri Lanka dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK member Lisa. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK member and maknae Lisa enjoys a huge fan following and for all the right reasons! Whether it be her insane rap verses or fabulous dancing skills, the 24-year-old rapper has showcased herself to the world as a multi-talented artist. The fact that she looks drop-dead gorgeous with an impeccable fashion sense in tow, is just like icing on top of a delicious cake for BLINKS.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by a BLINK from Sri Lanka to Lisa. Read her letter below:

Dear Eonni,

17-year-old fangirl here.

I really wanted to write a letter about BLACKPINK. I can't explain how much they encouraged me in my exams especially when I'm stressed.

I really love Lisa. I love all the members but there's something special in Lisa. Once Lisa told, "Don't tell, just show others who you are." Actually, that single sentence really encouraged me. I love Lisa because she's unique, intelligent and talented. Her whole journey from Thailand to Korea was amazing and she's powerful and rich. Now I learned that the "more you dedicate, more you get" from Lisa.

I love you, Lisa.

