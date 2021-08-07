Dear Eonni: A BLINK thinks BLACKPINK's 'compelling individuality put together creates something revolutionary'

Tomorrow, i.e. August 8, BLACKPINK will be celebrating their 5th anniversary since their monumental debut back in 2015. As a part of their 4+1 Project, to celebrate their big year, BLACKPINK: The Movie was released in 100 countries on August 4. While BLACKPINK's cherished fandom BLINKS are showering love upon the movie, last year, the fandom was going gaga over the popular quartet's heartwarming Netflix documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, which gave everyone intimate access to the four beloved members - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Martine A. from the Philippines to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below:

Dear BLACKPINK,

My name is Martine from the Philippines. I have always loved all kinds of music, and I often appeared onstage when I was younger. But over time, I lost my passion for singing and making music.

I became a fan in 2017, but after watching the documentary Light Up the Sky, I found myself a different person. Listening to BLACKPINK speak about their passion awakened an old love inside of me: for all four members of BLACKPINK, and for performing.

Jisoo has always been my bias. I love her sense of humor, her professionalism, her intelligence. She seems so easygoing and fun to be around. With or without her immaculate visual and unique voice, Jisoo is perfect to me. Jisoo-unnie, I’m so excited for Snowdrop!

I can’t help but be in love with Jennie. She's stylish & cool, but I think there's a really soulful person beneath the Chanel and piercing eyes. Everything about you is beautiful to me, Jennie. You are an icon and I am perpetually drawn to your energy.

Rosé seems tender and sensitive, someone who puts her whole heart into her music. I dream about (marrying her or) hanging out with her to jam, or talk about travels & food. Rosé, I could listen to you forever. You have a radiant aura that enchants me. Patiently waiting for your solo.

Lisa’s natural talent and charisma shines through every move she makes. She's charming and funny offstage, but onstage, she's a force of nature. Lisa, you give me a lot of strength. Because we're both from Southeast Asia, watching you grow into a global success makes me so proud. It gives me hope that I can become even just a little bit as amazing as you.

I love BLACKPINK so much. Each member has a compelling individuality that, when put together, creates something revolutionary & once-in-a-lifetime. These girls inspire me to work hard in pursuit of my dreams. Without them, I wouldn’t have been able to put together my first demo album. I'm not a very good producer though, can I have Teddy's number?

Jokes aside, if I work hard enough, maybe one day I will get to shake hands with BLACKPINK... or maybe even stand on stage with them.

Saranghae Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and thank you for existing.

Your dedicated BLINK,

Martine A.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A BLINK from Nigeria wishes to be a K pop star like BLACKPINK; Calls girl group her 'role models'

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Want to find more BLINKS to share all your BLACKPINK obsessions with? Join Pinkvilla's official fanclub here.