Dear Eonni: A BLINK writes about how they changed because of BLACKPINK

Since their debut in August 2016 under YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK has gone on to become the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard HOT 100, peaking at number 13 with ‘Ice Cream’ in 2020. BLACKPINK’s four members, Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo shine as a group and as individuals, making it impossible not to be inspired by them!

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Dae from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

I used to be just a nobody until last year. Everyone thought I was just this brainy kid who won't talk or even, you know, like to have fun (which is certainly untrue). My siblings teased me about it. I don't listen to much music and all, but one day my cousin was watching the VH1 channel and the song playing was ‘How You Like That’. The rap part quickly got my attention. I listened to the full song on YouTube later. I was thrilled. I listened to more BLACKPINK songs. It changed me. Now I'm all loud, and should I say, the mood-maker and the life and soul of my house, a party and my friends. No one makes me feel lonely now. Thank you Eonnis!!! For giving light to my life. Lisa Eonni and Jennie Eonni I love your rap and your solo songs ‘LALISA’ and 'Solo'. Rosé Eonni, I love your breathtaking voice, and Jisoo Eonni, well what's there to not like about you? Saranghae. BLINKS and BLACKPINK forever!!

By Dae,

From India

