Dear Eonni: A Bruneian fan of Seo Yea Ji fell for her character in ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’

Seo Yea Ji is a South Korean actress. She began her acting career in the sitcom ‘Potato Star 2013QR3’ (2013–2014). This was followed by major roles in period drama ‘Diary of a Night Watchman’ (2014), thriller ‘Last’ (2015) and fantasy ‘Moorim School: Saga of the Brave’ (2016). Her notable lead roles in television series include ‘Save Me’ (2017), and ‘Lawless Lawyer’ (2018). She rose to prominence with the romance drama ‘It's Okay to Not Be Okay’ (2020).

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Qhyra Moh Qamr from Brunei to Seo Yea Ji. Read her letter below.

Qhyra Moh Qamr

Brunei Darussalam

Hi I'm Qhyra from Brunei. I just wanted to say how thankful I am to be able to share this letter with you. When I first started to watch your Drama It's okay to not be okay , I've grown to like the storyline of your story and the emotions you are able to deliver. It's such an opportunity to see how people are sometimes deceiving themselves upon who they are. Just like how you portrayed Ko Mun Yeong, which I guess is a woman that lacks warmth. And maybe that gives me the conclusion that even if you're as cold as ice but once warmth is just beneath it , you will feel loved. Try to see everything and judge it from a different perspective or different side of view. Thanks again Seo Yea Ji !

Truly,

Qhyra Moh Qamr.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.