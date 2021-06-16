Dear Eonni: A Canadian BLINK tries to be as strong as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & loves how she takes cares of others

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Aaisha K. from Canada dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

As it mostly is with older members taking precious care of their dongsaengs (younger siblings, friends or anyone), so is the same case with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Being the oldest member in the group at 26 years old, she is one of the most beloved K-Pop idols. Her husky vocals and fun fun personality are in total contrast. She’s recently forayed into acting and will be making her acting debut with JTBC’s upcoming show, Snowdrop. BLINKs all over the world are looking forward to see the dancer and singer’s acting skills now!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Aaisha K. from Canada to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonnie!

This is Aaisha K. from Canada! You are one of my favourite female idols of all time, you're always so cute and so pretty! I try to be more like you, not to cry in front of people that worry about me, and to stay strong!

I am a huge BLINK and I love all the members! You girls are so talented and are loved by almost everyone I know! But Jisoo Eonnie, I love how you always smile for someone and take care of us BLINKS, we hope you, BLACKPINK, and your family and friends stay happy and healthy.

Love you Eonnie!

Keep smiling!

Love,

Aaisha

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

