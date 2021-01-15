Dear Eonni: A Crash Landing On You fan congratulates Son Ye Jin on her relationship with Hyun Bin

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, we've received a letter addressed to Son Ye Jin. The Indian fan congratulated the star on her relationship with Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin.

The year began with Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin confirming their relationship. The couple, who has starred in Negotiation and Crash Landing On You, issued statements via their agencies talking about their relationship. Soon after, Son Ye Jin also addressed the reports via her Instagram and left fans gushing. While fans took to her Instagram comments section and showered the couple with love, a fan named Tanya from India penned a sweet letter congratulating the two stars. She also thanked the actress for introducing her to K-dramas.

Read the letter below:

Dear YeJin Eonni,

My first introduction to K-dramaland was via Personal Taste way back as a young teenager. I binged a few dramas that year but grew out of it with time. Now, almost a decade later, while dealing with a hard breakup in my personal life, a friend suggested Crash Landing On You, a KDrama taking the world by storm and I decided to give it a try, seeing the cast starring SYJ ('the girl from personal taste' I thought in my mind). Need I say how it swept me away completely? I laughed and I cried and I fell in love with Korean dramas all over again!

I binged several of your and Hyun Bin's dramas and then a few other actors too. Although initially used as a means of escaping my hard reality, the shows were so light and fun and cute that they filled me with pure joy and positivity all around and made me believe in love once again.

I want to thank you for being my introduction (as well as reintroduction) to KDramas. Several months down the lane, I am in a happy space now but the OSTs from my favourite dramas are still a recurring feature on my YouTube playlists.

Many many congratulations on your relationship. You do know how excited all CLOY lovers were right? May you have lots of success and happiness to follow in your life. Stay healthy and God bless you! May you keep spreading love and positivity all over the world with your work.

P.S. I have never been the type to be a fan or follower of big celebrities ever since I was young (and there are a lot of them in India). But watching your interviews and talks, I can't help but be inspired at the down-to-earth, graceful, warm, charming, gracious, beautiful and witty phenomenon that is Son Ye Jin. You have indeed given me some real-life goals and for that, I will be forever grateful.

An admirer from India,

Tanya.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A Bangladeshi ReVeluv says Red Velvet member Wendy's voice works like a medicine for her

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×