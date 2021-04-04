Dear Eonni: A fan from Bangladesh recalls how she was left mesmerised by Tzuyu What is Love MV

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, Jerin Saida from Bangladesh writes a sweet and heartwarming letter to the Taiwanese singer Tzuyu. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to Taiwanese singer Tzuyu. A fan named Jerin Saida from Bangladesh reveals how Tzuyu’s What is Love MV changed her life.

Read her letter below:

Hi Tzuyu,

My name is Jerin Saida and I'm from Bangladesh. I remember the first time i saw you when you archery video went viral. I actually thought you are a archery Player and i told my mother about how beautiful you are.In 2019 when i accidentally click the mv called ‘What is love' my life changed totally. Now i have become a once.I really can't thing about a single day without Twice. Twice is love.Eonni you are not only the most beautiful face in the world but also you are one of the most talented person i have ever saw.Tzuyu eonni you are the Lead dancer, sub-vocalist,Main visual, Maknae and also our baby yoda.I love you so much eonni.

Your fan,

Jerin

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :PINKVILLA

