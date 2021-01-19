Dear Eonni: A fan from Bhutan assures BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie that she will stand by her against haters

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, a fan from Bhutan reaches out to BLACKPINK and reveals how she became a BLINK. She also tells Lisa and Jennie that she will always support them.

Over the last few days, we've received fan letters addressed to each BLACKPINK member. After we featured letters wishing Jennie for her birthday to showering Jisoo and Rosé with support, we are featuring a letter addressed to Lisa. A BLINK from Bhutan, Tshoki, reaches out to the rapper and revealed that it was Lisa who drew her to BLACKPINK. She addressed hate comments and sasaengs against Lisa and Jennie and assured the two that she will always stand as a barricade to protect the members and the group.

Read her letter below:

Dear unnie,

Hi Lisa unnie. Don't know if you will ever come across this letter. I just want to say I love you to the infinity. I have been aware of K-pop like forever. When most of the girls in my schools were divided into GOT7 team or BTS team or EXO team, I was one of the few people who weren't into K-pop and honestly, nothing about it intrigued me at that time. I was a casual Big Bang fan though. But it all changed when my cousin showed me Boombaya MV in 2016 and that's was the first time I saw you and I fell for you. I had to stan you.

Not to be racist, am a 100 per cent Asian. I look and behave like Asian but even for me it was hard to differentiate one idol from another. You were a different case. Something about your face, swag and confidence on stage and mv intrigued me. You brought me to BLACKPINK and I came to love all the members. But I will always love you more cause you are special to me. It has always been hard for you (members) going through you know, a lot of hate.

But always know that you guys are doing the right thing when the hater's starts barking. I love you girls but am mostly worried about you and Jennie. Haters and toxic solo stans can't seem to leave you guys alone but we BLINKS will be ready to fight for you guys.

Last year had been hard for you and it might be same this year too but i want you to know that we are here for you. We will be here to support you, hype you, love you and defend you from all the haters. And lisa, my love, there are times when a happy pill can feel down too and when you go through that time always know there's a girl from a place you never heard of rooting for your success and happiness and there are millions more like me to love you.

Be happy Lisa.

I LISA YOU

