Dear Eonni: A fan from England deems MAMAMOO as Queens; Gushes about Solar and her pole dancing skills

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, a MooMoo from England reached out to each member of MAMAMOO and gushed about their talents.

MAMAMOO has the world bowing down to them with their jaw-dropping talents, their breathtaking style statements and their bow-worthy performances. While we cannot get enough of the K-pop girl group, Maria from England has reached out to group members and showered them with love. She deemed the group members as Queens. She revealed that she was mesmerised by Solar's pole dancing skills while Hwasa blew her mind with her strong will. She also went on to gush about Moonbyul and Wheein as well.

Read the complete letter below:

Hi! I'm Maria and I'm from England. Although I only recently became a MooMoo after the Hip era, it was Egotistic which got me. I was amazed by solars grace and femininity when she did the pole dancing. Originally I was mesmerised by Solar and I delved into all the Yeba content I could. Then Moonbyul caught my eye- Her boyish charms and beauty took me by surprise! At the time I had just recently found K-pop, I was already an army and my first ever girl group was Mamamoo.

I remember my friend making jokes about how there was a 40-year-old in the group. And she quite regularly called this woman ugly and I at first didn't say anything. However, I soon looked into this '40-year-old' and found out it was Hwasa. I was appalled, This woman looked youthful and beautiful. She wasn't large or ugly... she was the opposite. I fell in love with her!

A while after Hwasa's Solo Album Maria came out and I realised it had to be destiny which brought me to Mamamoo's Hwasa. I loved every song and savoured the meaning, No matter how much hate she gets, Hwasa is strong and powerful she will overcome it all.

So I found my Bias in Mamamoo after months and I couldn't be happier. But then Wheein keeps wrecking me. She is so beautiful and cute, so talented and HIP! I can't believe I Stan a group of artists and WOMEN... This isn't a girl group. So Mamamoo thank you for giving my life meaning. Thank you for teaching me to respect myself and THANKYOU for empowering all of us MooMoo's.

And to all my fellow MooMoo's... I love you and thank you for stanning the Queens!

