Dear Eonni: A fan feels Dr. Romantic 2 star Lee Sung Kyung deserves every happiness she wished to have

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Vela dedicates her sweet letter to Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo star Lee Sung Kyung. Read her letter below.

Lee Sung Kyung is an acting darling for K-drama fans, thanks to her fabulous performances in classics like Weighlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Cheese in the Trap, The Doctors. Last year, while having cameos in Record of Youth and Once Again, the 30-year-old actress also left us mighty impressed in Dr. Romantic 2. Fans can't wait to see what 2021 has in store for Sung Kyung.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Vela to Lee Sung Kyung. Read her letter below:

I hope this letter reaches you eonni.

I am Vela.

A big rather biggest fan of you. I started liking you from your series Dr. Romantic 2 which I really liked and enjoyed. After that I watched your another series Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. After that I adore you a lot and I also support you now and in the future to. You deserve every happiness you wished to have. I am always rooting you for your better future. Congratulations for receiving Best Actress award. Hoping to see you in Blue Dragon Award too.. Congratulations for front row shoot for Marie Claire and Chanel

.. Also congratulations for 101k subscribers on YouTube eonni.

Fighting Bok Joo

You mean a lot to me and love you

Your biased fan

Vela

I hope this letter reaches you and strengthen you and motivate you to do more things in future.

