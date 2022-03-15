Dear Eonni: A fan from India calls BLACKPINK ‘a gift granted by gods of music and kindness’

Debuting under YG Entertainment in 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, BLACKPINK comprises four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The tracks on their debut single, ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’ became BLACKPINK’s first number one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively. Since then, the group has gone on to become the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard HOT 100, peaking at number 13 with ‘Ice Cream’ in 2020.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Eonni series has been written by Lakshmi from India for BLACKPINK. Read their letter below.

Dear Eonni,

I am Lakshmi and I am 13. I just love BLACKPINK. I have really never seen such a K-pop group in my life. I am their fan not only because they sing and dance nicely, but also the way they take care of each other. They love each other and their voices are just heaven. Their songs, such as du-ddu-du-ddu, how you like that, kill this love and many more are just touching. When we listen to their songs, it's not only about their tone and voice. We feel like we are related to them. They don't have any ego or politics played in between them and they are just so good and kind towards their fans. I know that there are many K-pop groups that are also close. But BLACKPINK is something different and their various world records cannot be broken. I just love them the way they love each other, from the bottom of my heart. I can say that BLACKPINK is just not any other famous k-pop group. They are a gift granted by gods of music and kindness to show us that there are still people who are rich, popular as well as kind.

Thank you