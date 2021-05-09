Dear Eonni: A fan from India expresses how Lisa’s story inspires her; Calls BLACKPINK alum a diamond

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, Gracie from India, writes a sweet and heartwarming letter to BLACKPINK alum Lisa. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to South Korean band BLACKPINK alum Lisa. A fan named Gracie from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.

Read her letter below:

Dear Lisa eonni,

First,you are the best dancer I know. You inspire me sooo much that...that I can't even express!! Your life was full of struggles but you still rose and now you're shining like the most beautiful diamond!..Your story gives me so much inspiration and makes me feel like 'I can also do something big!'I love you so much..YOU ARE MY ROLE MODEL! I really don't know if you'll ever be able to read this letter..but I really wanted to tell you how I actually feel..

I wish I could meet you and tell you these things in person..You're flawless,cool, beautiful,full of swag and what not..YOU'RE SO PERFECT!

LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH~

-GRACIE

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

