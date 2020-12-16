Dear Eonni: A fan from India gushes about Park Shin Hye's acting and subtle expressions in an open letter

Dear Eonni: In our today's edition, we receive a letter from an Indian fan addressed to Park Shin Hye. The fan showers the actress wish compliments and love.

If you have been a K-drama fan, you might have probably seen at least one series starring Park Shin Hye. The actress has a number of stellar performances under her belt. This includes The Heirs, Pinocchio and Memories of Alhambra. This year alone, she's delivered two memorable performances with #ALIVE and The Call. While we are eager to see what she brings to the table in 2021, an avid fan of the South Korean actress penned a letter to gushing about the star.

A fan from India, Nandam Nikhitha Bhavani, reveals she began her K-drama journey, she was watching the actress's movies subconsciously. Eventually, she became a fan and now, during her free time, she finds herself on the internet reading up about the actress. Read her full letter below:

First of all, I would like to thank "Pinkvilla" to create such a beautiful platform for global fans to express their views and feelings (which are being suppressed) to their favourites. I mentioned "suppressed" because no one around us understands this and because of this we can't share this with anyone. Our feelings would be suppressed and untold. So, I heartfully thank Pinkvilla, who, not only gave a chance to express our feelings but also conveying our feelings to our favourites.

"Thank you very very much Pinkvilla".

Today I am writing my letter to The Charming actress Park Shin Hye.

Dear Eonni,

I have started watching Korean dramas in 2015. When I started watching, the dramas I was watching continuously were yours (unknowingly). Then I realized and started particularly watching your dramas and completed them. All your dramas are best. The one I most liked is the Pinocchio and Memories of Alhambra. I just loved your acting and your subtle expressions which allured us to watch your dramas. I just loved you watching on the screen. Later, when I came interested in your personal life too, I searched you online and came to know that your childhood dream was to become a police officer, but fate took you to become a woman actress. That I found interesting and your dedication towards your work and passion impressed me like anything. As I am writing this to you today, I just want to confess you one more thing that whenever I am free and doing nothing, my fingers, involuntarily, go to Google search engine to search for you, like what are you doing, what is your future drama going to be, where have you been, all these things...(sounds crazy, and somewhat stalky type) but that much I loved you since I started watching. During all these years, I developed a strong wish to meet you once in my lifetime (I don't know whether it will happen or not, but still, I wish). I heartfully wish you all the best in your future efforts so that you will make more and more dramas and movies with unique concepts and hearty congratulations for your achievements till now. Even if my letter is going to be ignored, I will feel happy that I have conveyed something which I had kept in my heart all these years. Fighting, Eonni.

Nandam Nikhitha Bhavani

From India.

