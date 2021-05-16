  1. Home
Dear Eonni: A fan from India reveals how BLACKPINK alum Lisa’s songs never fail to bring a smile to her face
2954 reads Mumbai
Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to the South Korean band BLACKPINK alum Lisa. A fan named Archana Gupta from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop. 

 

Read her letter below:

 

Dear, Lisa eonnie

 

I am Archana from India I am the biggest fan of Blackpink. I love listening to your songs, I feel good your songs bring a smile to my face you all have a great voice. Lisa eonnie, you are the best dancer you always rock on the stage, I watched your documentary movie, you never give up and you make your dreams come to, you inspire me a lot by never give up and always work hard.  Your smile is very sweet. I want to tell you what I really feel you are all away I wish I could meet I would be very happy if Blackpink comes to India Jisoo eonnie I am so excited to see your snowdrop. Thank you for making good music. 

 

I love you so much

 

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

