Dear Eonni: A fan from India reveals how BLACKPINK alum Lisa’s songs never fail to bring a smile to her face

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to the South Korean band BLACKPINK alum Lisa. A fan named Archana Gupta from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.

Read her letter below:

Dear, Lisa eonnie

I am Archana from India I am the biggest fan of Blackpink. I love listening to your songs, I feel good your songs bring a smile to my face you all have a great voice. Lisa eonnie, you are the best dancer you always rock on the stage, I watched your documentary movie, you never give up and you make your dreams come to, you inspire me a lot by never give up and always work hard. Your smile is very sweet. I want to tell you what I really feel you are all away I wish I could meet I would be very happy if Blackpink comes to India Jisoo eonnie I am so excited to see your snowdrop. Thank you for making good music.

I love you so much

