Dear Eonni: A fan from India REVEALS how BLACKPINK member Jennie's song Solo led to her becoming a BLINK

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Senitha Velmurugan from India recalls how she became a fan of Jennie while thanking the 24-year-old rapper for introducing her to BLACKPINK and K-pop.

We've mentioned this before but BLINKS truly are a fandom to be inspired by. The love they have for BLACKPINK aka Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé truly nullifies the hate that the popular South Korean girl group are sometimes directed to. Through Dear Eonni, BLINKS get a chance to share their admiration towards the members including the influence BLACKPINK has had on their lives with their music and individual personalities.

Today's sweet letter has been written by Senitha Velmurugan from India to Jennie. In her letter, Senitha reveals how watching Jennie's hit song Solo eventually led to her venturing into the world of BLACPINK and K-pop, making her an Indian BLINK. Read her letter below:

Dear eonni,

I am SENITHA, a 15-year-old Indian BLINK, here's the story of how I became a BLINK:

I watched SOLO by JENNIE from BLACKPINK as it was in my YouTube recommendations, and came to know about K-POP in this quarantine but I didn't understand the starting part of this song as I am not Korean and the captions were off, but I really loved when the English parts came up, so I turned on the captions and understood the whole song and guess what, I started to hear that song like crazy, even though I don't know the correct pronunciation of the words, I was not embarrassed to scream the lyrics in front of my friends. Then, I started to watch so much JENNIE related videos and became a JENSETTER, as I was mesmerised by how she can rap so fiercely and how she changes her rap style for every song, how she can ace vocals even though she is the main rapper and how she can dance so good...I was very sad when I found out JENNIE is getting so much hate from her very own fandom, at that time I really want to hug JENNIE tightly and say "Don't worry JENNIE eonni, you are loved by so many people around the world, so don't care about the haters and be the PRICELESS QUEEN you always have been and be happy too" and then I came to know that JENNIE is a member of BLACKPINK, so I wanted to hear their songs for JENNIE, first I watched KILL THIS LOVE. After hearing their songs, I really liked how they perfectly portrayed the strong, girl-crush, badass image and I love their iconic lines like "BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA" and "BLACKPINK IS THE REVOLUTION" and how their songs always made me to get on my feet and dance like no one's watching, and of course, I became a BLINK after that(one of the best decision in my life) ... I think this is my chance to thank JENNIE for introducing me to K-POP world and an amazing group BLACKPINK. I love LISA's amazing dance and her rapping flow, ROSÉ'S magical vocals and her rare unique voice, and JISOO's visuals, her amazing vocals and her 4d personality, I really love all of them, but it's just that I love JENNIE a bit more.! I am only a school student, even though you guys come to INDIA my parents will definitely not allow me to come to your concert, but always remember that even though I am not able to buy your merches or come to concert, I still love you guys so much, JINJAA SAARANGHAE BLACKPINK and I promise I'll be a BLINK forever.

With so much love,

Senitha velmurugan,

a 15-year old INDIAN BLINK, who loves you sm!!!

