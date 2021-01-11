Dear Eonni: A fan from India reveals she's eager to see birthday girl Son Ye Jin make her Hollywood debut

On the occasion of Son Ye Jin's birthday, we feature a fan letter addressed to the Crash Landing On You star in today's Dear Eonni edition.

Son Ye Jin celebrates her 39th birthday today. The actress, who has starred in a number of series over the past few years, was the news last year for her show Crash Landing On You. Son Ye Jin also left fans gushing when she confirmed she is dating Hyun Bin. While we wait to hear more about their relationship, a fan has reached out to the star and penned her emotions. Ritika Banik from India recalls becoming a fan of the star during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

She also revealed that while she hopes to meet the star in person one day, she is looking forward to Son Ye Jin's Hollywood debut for now. Read her full letter below:

Hi, I am Ritika Banik from India and thank you so much Pinkvilla team for making this opportunity to write a letter to our favourite K-drama/K-pop idols.

Dear Son Ye Jin Eonni,

I am a very big fan of Korean drama and Korean movies and I have watched many K-dramas in this coronavirus pandemic but after watching you in Crash landing on you I became a die-hard fan of yours and never ever in my life I became such a big fan of someone till date. After this I watched all of your dramas and movies especially 'Something in the Rain' and 'Be with you' are my personal favourites. I am so much amazed by your acting skills, you are such a perfect actress and you can express emotions so well that every time I watch your drama or movie either I cry so much or become extremely happy. If I ever get a chance to visit South Korea I want to visit you as a fan strongly. Best wishes for your future, I hope we will get to watch more of you in different roles and I am also eagerly waiting for your Hollywood movie 'Cross' to come to theatres so that I can watch you in the Indian cinema hall.

Lots of love to you

Saranghae

From,

One of your biggest fan

Name- Ritika Banik

Country- India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

